PISA, Italy — Nine players combined to sink 20 3-pointers as Bucknell's men's basketball team picked up an 86-68 win over a select squad of Serie B and C players Monday during the team's 10-day tour of Italy.
Bucknell hit 10 of its first 15 3-point attempts and finished 20-for-49 from long range. Jack Forrest was the catalyst, checking in midway through the first quarter and promptly hitting his first four 3s. Forrest ended up 6-for-8 from the arc and scored a game-high 27 points.
Elvin Edmonds IV recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Noah Williamson tallied 12 points, Josh Adoh and Quin Berger scored nine each, Ruot Bijiek had eight points, and Josh Fulton had a strong game with seven points and four assists.
Ian Motta grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Bucknell.
Nine different Bison made at least one 3-pointer, with Alek Delev getting in on the act with a late 3. Bucknell shot 43.2% in the game and committed only four second-half turnovers after coughing it up 11 times in the first half.
Bucknell led 36-16 after one period and by as many as 21 in the first half. After a brief cold spell from beyond the arc, the Bison made an effort to get the ball in the paint and were rewarded with five straight points from Williamson. Then back-to-back threes from Edmonds and Berger pushed the lead back to 17 points.
Bucknell led 81-64 after three quarters, then held Tuscan Select to just four points in the fourth.
BUCKNELL 97, TUSCAN SELECT 68
Bucknell (97)
O’Brien 0-0 0-2 0, Motta 1-5 0-0 3, Muller 0-4 0-0 0, Williamson 5-12 1-1 12, Fulton 2-5 1-2 7, Edmonds 4-9 0-0 10, McCreesh 1-4 0-0 3, Adoh 4-10 0-0 9, Berger 3-5 0-0 9, Bijiek 3-9 0-0 8, Ajayi 3-4 0-0 6, Forrest 8-11 5-5 27, Delev 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-81 7-10 97.
Tuscan Select (68)
Chiapperini 3-10 2-3 9, Caglio 2-6 1-1 7, Pesenato 2-3 0-0 4, Carone 0-2 0-0 0, Gravaghi 0-4 0-0 0, Colombo 3-4 0-0 9, Zocca 2-5 0-0 5, D’Almata 4-10 5-5 15, Gay 1-7 0-0 3, Tamani 3-6 0-0 6, Toffali 1-6 7-10 10. Totals 21-62 15-21 68.
3-pointers: Bucknell 20-49 (Forrest 6-8, Berger 3-5, Fulton 2-3, Edmonds 2-5, Bijiek 2-8, Delev 1-2, McCreesh 1-3, Motta 1-3, Williamson 1-4, Adoh 1-5, Muller 0-3), Tuscan Select 11-37 (Colombo 3-4, Caglio 2-4, D’Almata 2-4, Zocca 1-3, Chiapparini 1-4, Toffai 1-5, Gay 1-7, Carone 0-2, Gravaghi 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 41 (Motta 8), Tuscan Select 41 (Zocca 7). Assists: Bucknell 26 (Edmonds 10), Tuscan Select 15 (Chiapparini 4). Steals: Bucknell 17 (Fulton 3), Tuscan Select 7 (7 players with 1). Blocks: Bucknell 3 (3 players with 1), Tuscan Select 2 (2 players with 1). Turnovers: Bucknell 15, Tuscan Select 25.