ROME — Bucknell's men's basketball team briefly halted its Italian tour on Saturday to pull away from Stella Azzura academy for a 71-52 in Rome.
The Bison were playing for the first time under new coach John Griffin. After leading by five at half, they limited the academy team made up of players from ages 17 to 33 in the second half.
Elvin Edmonds scored a team-high 18 points for the Bison. Josh Adoh had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Saint Joseph’s transfer Quin Berger added 11 points. All 13 healthy players saw action and 11 scored. Josh Bascoe is not quite cleared for full-contact action yet while recovering from an off-season injury.
Bucknell shot only 33.3 percent from the field, including an 11-for-40 showing from the 3-point arc, but made up for it with a stout defensive effort. Utilizing a few different looks, the active defense came up with 19 steals and forced 29 turnovers. Edmonds and Bijiek tallied four thefts apiece, and Edmonds spearheaded Bucknell’s big third-quarter run with a pair of takeaways.
The Bison led 31-26 at the half, and it was a six-point game about four minutes into the third quarter when Edmonds took over. He flipped a steal into a traditional 3-point play, and then he followed with a 3-pointer and a breakaway layup for a personal 8-0 run that shoved the lead all the way up to 14 at 42-28. After a Stella Azzura bucket, Edmonds then assisted on Forrest’s 3-pointer followed by a sweet alley-oop lob to Pip Ajayi.
Slowed only by a brief power outage, Bucknell outscored Stella Azzura 22-9 in the third quarter and led by as many as 21 in the fourth period. The Bison were outrebounded 40-38 but hit 18 of 24 from the foul line and held their hosts to 34.6 percent shooting.
BUCKNELL 71, STELLA AZZURA 52
Bucknell (71)
O’Brien 0-2 0-0 0, Motta 1-6 0-2 2, Muller 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 0-2 1-2 1, Fulton 0-2 2-2 2, Edmonds 7-12 1-1 18, McCreesh 1-3 2-2 5, Adoh 3-6 4-6 11, Berger 4-6 0-1 11, Bijiek 1-9 4-4 6, Ajayi 1-3 2-2 4, Forrest 2-8 2-2 8, Delev 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 18-24 71.
Stella Azzura (52)
Ntsorou 1-3 2-7 5, Jordan 2-5 0-0 4, Porra 0-4 0-0 0, Goodman 5-12 2-2 14, Rapini 3-12 3-3 11, Mabor 3-4 1-2 7, Monfort 0-2 0-0 0, Ozo 2-6 2-2 6, Mugisha 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 18-52 10-16 52.
3-pointers: Bucknell 11-40 (Edmonds 3-5, Berger 3-5 Forrest 2-6, McCreesh 1-3, Muller 1-4, Adoh 1-4, O’Brien 0-1, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-3, Bijiek 0-7), Stella Azzura 6-22 (Rapini 2-6, Goodman 2-7, Ntsorou 1-2, Mugisha 1-2, Jordan 0-1, Porra 0-2, Monfort 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 38 (Adoh 7), Stella Azzura 40 (Goodman 6). Assists: Bucknell 12 (McCreesh 4), Stella Azzura 9 (3 with 2). Steals: Bucknell 19 (Edmonds, Bijiek 4), Stella Azzura 8 (Goodman 4). Blocks: Bucknell 4 (Williamson 2), Stella Azzura 3 (Mabor 3). Turnovers: Bucknell 20, Stella Azzura 29.