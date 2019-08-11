Bucknell will spend Thanksgiving Week at the Puerto Rico Classic.
That’s one of the highlights of the women’s basketball schedule under first-year coach Trevor Woodruff.
The Bison play Howard on Nov. 27, and then face Cincinnati on Thanksgiving Day. It will be the first game between Bucknell and the Bearcats, who reached the WNIT quarterfinals last year.
“What a great opportunity the Puerto Rico trip will be for our student-athletes,” said Woodruff. “Not every program gets the chance to make a trip like this. It’s something that sets us apart as a program. It’s a chance to get away during a holiday break and get to know one another off campus. It’s also very much a business trip, as we will be facing two quality opponents that will ultimately make us better.”
Bucknell will play four non-league opponents that reached 20 wins last year — including Cincinnati.
“Our non-conference scheduling philosophy will be to try to find the best teams from other mid-major conferences and also to play teams from power-five conferences once or twice per year,” said Woodruff. “Not only are we trying to bolster our strength of schedule, but we want to give our student-athletes opportunities to play in those kinds of environments. We want to be challenged before the start of Patriot League play.”
The Bison open the season Nov. 5 at Virginia, and host Monmouth on Nov. 9 for their first game of the season in Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell heads back out on the road for a Nov. 16 date with Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn. The Bison’s 75-58 home win over the Bobcats last year was one of the team’s best-ever non-conference results. Quinnipiac had won three NCAA Tournament games in the previous two years and was the No. 1 team in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll at the time. The Bobcats went on to run the table with a perfect 18-0 MAAC record, and then they posted three blowout victories in the MAAC Tournament before falling to South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Quinnipiac ended the 2018-19 season with an RPI ranking of 41, four spots behind the Bison.
Bucknell then hosts Temple for the first time on Nov. 20.
The Bison travel to George Mason on Dec. 4, and host Drexel on Dec. 8 before taking a 13-day break for final exams.
Bucknell wraps up non-conference play with a pair of road games at Saint Francis (Dec. 21) and Stony Brook (Dec. 29).
Bucknell begins Patriot League play on Thursday, Jan. 2 at Army, with the league home opener coming three days later against Lafayette. The Bison will play three of their first four conference games on the road, but in February they will have a key stretch with Loyola, Navy, Holy Cross and Lehigh coming to Sojka Pavilion over a span of five games.
Bucknell and American will play a rematch of the 2019 Patriot League championship game at Sojka Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The two teams will meet again in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The team will celebrate Senior Day on Leap Day – Saturday, Feb. 29 – against Boston University, and then the final prep for the Patriot League Tournament will come at Lafayette on Wednesday, March 4.
“Overall, we really like our schedule,” Woodruff said. “Our community support is tremendous, and it’s important to provide quality opponents and competitive games for our fans. Temple and Drexel, for example, are two very good, in-state programs coming to Sojka Pavilion this year.”