Susquehanna Community Bank announces the addition of a new Assistant Vice President, Retail Operations Manager, Dawn Garrison.
Garrison has her AIB General Banking Diploma from the PBA Intermediate School of Banking and specializes in the area of Bank Operations. She also is a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, 2013.
With her new position Garrison says that, “I feel like I can focus my energy on exceeding customer expectations, by identifying needs and providing the best solutions. As a true Community focused bank we have the ability to serve our communities and the people that live in them with a great deal of personal attention. We truly provide exceptional customer service and a better banking experience.”
Garrison lives with her family as a resident of Beaver Springs, where she is active in the Zion United Methodist Church as both a parishioner and also serves as the church treasurer.
The Camp Mount Luther Corporation has announced the creation of a new part-time remote position at the camp, located near Mifflinburg.
The new position will expand the camp’s community outreach through marketing and new programs.
Pastor James A. Vitale Jr. began on July 1 and will focus on writing and editing daily digital devotions, work on current and new marketing opportunities, and develop new off-season programs. Vitale, now living in Harrisburg, is originally from Albany, N.Y., but comes to Camp Mount Luther by way of Beaver Lutheran Church, Beavertown.
As he begins his work, he is also returning to school to pursue a master’s degree.
The camp is working with the Upper Susquehanna Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) to make this a called pastoral position, as Pastor Vitale is rostered in the ELCA. Vitale says he is excited for the opportunity to work for camp and can’t wait to see where this new calling leads us together!
“Knowing Jim’s gifts and experiences (particularly his work on digital devotions and marketing when he was at Luther Seminary) I feel he is going to be a tremendous asset to our ministry as we try to branch out into new areas to attract campers and user groups,” said Executive Director Chad W. Hershberger.
“This new position continues our efforts this year to operate in new ways but still maintain high quality of services. I’m looking forward to working with Jim to help expand camp’s reach and offerings to the people of Central PA.”
SEDA-COG recently welcomed Brooks Luzier as a Loan Officer within the Business Finance Department.
Luzier has more than 10 years of experience in banking, customer service, and sales.
He previously worked as the Commercial Relationship Manager for Jersey Shore State Bank. Luzier currently serves as a Board member for both the Lock Haven YMCA and the River Valley Regional YMCA. He received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Lock Haven University in 2010.