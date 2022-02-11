Blair E. Smith, 92, of Stanton Avenue, Milton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Altoona on May 20, 1929, he was the son of the late Rev. George E. and Bertha (Dale) Smith. Blair was a loving husband and father. He was married for 45 years to the former Edith Diehl until her passing in November 1995.
Blair worked at ACF Industries in Milton retiring after 30 years. He served in the Army. He enjoyed being a very active member with the Milton Fire Department and Fire Police for more than 45 years. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, both in Milton.
He is survived by two daughters, Connie Rearick of Watsontown and Jane Rohland and husband Mike of Milton; a son, George Smith of Milton; three grandchildren, Michelle Cohrs and husband Jeff of Montandon, Jen Hill and husband Eric of New Columbia, and Mike Rohland of Milton; two great-grandchildren, Cody Cohrs and Tyler Hill; his companion for over 20 years, Marty Hans; and special friends, Mia Williams Burns and Darwin Neilson.
Blair was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Following his wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.