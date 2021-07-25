BLOOMSBURG – Max Blair remained undefeated at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway in late model competition on Sunday night after inheriting the lead on lap 22.
Winged Sprint Cars made their debut at the new speedway with Zach Bealer picking up the win.
Jeff Rine shot to the front of the Late Model feature from the pole position followed by Blair, Shaun Jones, Danny Snyder and Rick Eckert.
Rine and Blair engaged in a high-speed version of tag for the first third of the race when Jim Bernheisel slowed on the speedway bringing a caution flag.
After the restart, Rine and Blair broke away from the pack again, never more than a car length apart, until lap 22 when Rine rolled to a stop on the backstretch, handing the lead to Blair.
“I was really worried when I saw Rine’s tire go down.” Blair said. “I wasn’t sure if I was abusing my stuff that bad, and I almost hit him.”
The Delaware restart put Eckert in the second row starting on the inside of Jones. Eckert was able to slid up under Jones. and took the second spot.
Another caution flew with three laps remaining, putting Eckert on Blair’s tail.
“Any time you have Rick Eckert behind you on a restart you better be perfect. The track was so fast that the top was the way to get around.” Blair said. “The track is really starting to get racy. The Sprint Car feature is going to be good. It’s nice to come east and race on a small track.”
Blair held off Eckert for the win, his second of the weekend after winning last night at Marion Center Speedway.
Dylan Yoder rode the low side to third while Jones and Snyder rounded out the top five.
Rine and Blair won the Late Model heats.
Bealer rocketed to the front of the Sprint Car feature followed by Will Brunson, Tim Iulg, Tyler Snook and Justin Mills.
As Bealer threaded through lapped traffic, Brunson ran the high side while Snook, who had gotten by Iulg pressured from the low groove in an exciting race for second.
A lap 22 caution tightened the field, and the ensuing scramble saw Mills and Snook get by Brunson as Bealer ran to the checkered.
Mills, Snook, Brunson and George Loux rounded out the top five.
“I found the top, half way through the heat.” Bealer said. “I told Eddie (Wagner) I’m either going to win or put it into the fence. We won.”
The win was Bealer’s first in Sprint Car competition.