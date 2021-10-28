BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will host fall commencement on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, with in-person ceremonies in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall.
On Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., the School of Graduate Studies and the Zeigler College of Business will hold commencement ceremonies with Dr. Carolyn LaMacchia, chair of the Department of Information Technology, Analytics, and Business Education, the guest speaker.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., the College of Education and the College of Science and Technology will graduate with Dr. Todd Hoover, chair of the Department of Teaching and Learning, the guest speaker.
Bloomsburg's commencements will conclude Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. with the College of Liberal Arts ceremony.
Masks are required of all participants and supporters (age 2 and above) inside Haas Center for the Arts regardless of vaccination status. Clear bag guidelines will be enforced. Students who will participate in the ceremonies may bring a maximum of four supporters.
— THE DAILY ITEM