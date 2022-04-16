BLOOMSBURG — Daniel Guzevich and Bradyn Zeisloft each recorded three RBIs for Bloomsburg in their win over Milton. Guzevich also hit two triples while Liam Birrane and Sam Staib each hit a double for the Panthers.
Luke Goodwin hit a double and added three RBIs to the box score for the Black Panthers. Quinn Keister and Dylan Reiff also recorded an RBI of their own as they combined for three hits on seven at-bats.
Bloomsburg 11, Milton 5
Milton;000;020;3 — 5-6-3
Bloomsburg;040;052;X — 11-6-3
WP: Sam Staib, LP: Luke Goodwin.
Bloomsburg: Liam Birrane, 1-for-3, double; Bradyn Zeisloft, 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; Daniel Guzevich, 3-for-4, 2 triples, 3 RBIs; Luke Bowes, 0-for-1, 1 run, RBI; Hughie Curran, 0-for-3, 1 run, RBI; Sam Staib, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Chase Fornwald, 0-for-1, 2 runs, RBI.
Milton: Dylan Reiff, 2-for-3, RBI; Quinn Keister, 1-for-4, RBI; Luke Goodwin, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs.