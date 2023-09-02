MILTON — Bloomsburg clinched the HAC-II match by sweeping Milton in singles action. After losing the first set to Kyleigh Snyder, Lauren Baker captured sets two and three to win the third singles game.
The Black Panthers won both doubles games in straight sets.
Bloomsburg 3, Milton 2
Singles
Mya Coyne (B) def. Lydia Crawford 6-3, 6-3; Erin Lee (B) def. Abbey Kitchen 7-6 (5), 6-4; Lauren Baker (B) def. Kyleigh Snyder 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
Aubree Carl & Jordan Hackenberg (M) def. Hope Lepinski & Erika Traupman 6-2, 6-1; Emma King & Emily Waltman (M) def. Reagan Flick & Lauren Ashworth 6-0, 6-1.