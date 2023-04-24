BLOOMSBURG — Mifflinburg scored the first point of the HAC-II match as Matthew Blake defeated Jake Crane in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. The Panthers won the next four games to clinch the match.
Bloomsburg won its second match of the season as the Panthers swept the season series against the Wildcats, while Mifflinburg fell to 0-14.
Bloomsburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Matthew Blake (M) def. Jake Crane 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Ben Burrell (B) def. Kaleb Sauers 6-3, 6-3; Jake Evans (B) def. Jacob Post 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Densley Similien & Marc-Alexi Dobbins (B) def. Andrew Blake & Clay Groff 7-6, 6-2; Ryan Smith & Aiden Derr (B) def. Reese Conklin & Ryan Sauers 7-5, 6-4.