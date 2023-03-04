MILTON — Madeline Evans scored a game-high 33 points for the Panthers in the District IV Class 3A consolation final game. The senior also grabbed 18 rebounds in the game.
Coming out of halftime down 27-22, Bloomsburg outscored the Tigers 33-23 in the second half. With the victory, the Panthers defeat Southern Columbia for the fourth time this season.
Ava Novak drained four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 26 points for the Tigers. Novak scored 13 of Southern's 16 points in the first quarter. Tatum Klebon also ended in double figures as she put up three shots from deep and scored 11 points of her own.
DISTRICT IV CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONSOLATION FINAL
AT MILTON H.S.
BLOOMSBURG 55, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 50
Bloomsburg (21-6) 55
Brynna Zentner 4 2-5 10; Teagan Serrano 1 2-2 4; Cassie McGinley 2 0-0 4; Madeline Evans 12 9-16 33; Alyssa Shuman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 13-23 55.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Bella Pistoia.
Fouled Out: None.
Southern Columbia (14-11) 50
Lucy Maclay 0 0-2 0; Alli Griscavage 3 0-2 6; Tatum Klebon 4 0-0 11; Loren Gehret 2 2-2 7; Ava Novak 10 2-3 26. Totals: 19 5-8 50.
3-point goals: Novak 4, Klebon 3, Gehret.
Did not score: Ella Podgurski, Maddie Yost.
Fouled Out: Gehret, Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia;16;11;11;12 — 50
Bloomsburg;11;11;18;15 — 55