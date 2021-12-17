BLOOMSBURG - Three Panthers (Madden Locke, Rae Grant, and Adam McGinley) each scored in double figures as Bloomsburg defeat the Warrior Run Defenders in a dominant performance. Mason Sheesley scored 10 points for Warrior Run in the loss. The Defenders' next game is this Monday as they host Hughesville.
BLOOMSBURG 59, WARRIOR RUN 26
Bloomsburg (2-1) 59
Daniel Guzevich 3 0-0 6, Madden Locke 4 0-0 10, Dom Rosini 2 0-0 4, Rae Grant 3 4-4 10, Jake Evans 1 1-2 3, Nasir Heard 2 2-2 6, Will Moser 1 0-0 2, Andrew Williams 2 0-0 4, Adam McGinley 6 1-1 14. Team totals: 24 8-9 59.
3-point goals: Locke (2), McGinley.
Did not score: Katrell Butler.
Warrior Run (1-3) 26
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 2, Carter Marr 2 0-0 4, Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 4, Mason Sheesley 3 2-2 10, Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6. Team totals: 11 2-2 26.
3-point goals: Sheesley (2).
Did not score: Nathan Axtman, Gavin Gorton, Cain Walters, Jared Silvers.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;7;4;7;8 — 26
Bloomsburg;24;13;16;6 — 59