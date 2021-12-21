BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th St., held its 6th Annual Gingerbread Competition. They received over 50 entries. The gingerbread creations are on display during regular museum hours (Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). They will remain on display through Saturday, Jan. 8. The winners are below:
Child
1st Place — Eleanor Harte
2nd Place — Ellen Mika
3rd Place — Raleigh Olsen
Honorable Mentions — Addison McCormick, Sullivan Harte, Isaac Allbeck and Eleanor Houser
Family/Adult
1st Place — Megan Allen
2nd Place — Nicole Allbeck
3rd Place — Christine Luschas
Director Choice — Karen Rauch
Staff Pick — Denise Bosworth
Kits
1st Place — Etta Leighton
2nd Place — Megan Allen
3rd Place — Jen Spangler
Schools
1st Place — Emmie Rowe from Central Columbia High School
2nd Place — Evan Huckans & Izaiah Wynings from Central Columbia High School
3rd Place (tie) — Kylie, Tessa and Madison from Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School
3rd Place (tie) — Hannah, Laura, Darrien and Fabian from Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School
Staff Pick — Hailee Blue and Mikayla Martinez from Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School
Student
1st Place — Hazel Gatski
2nd Place — Charlotte Olsen
The competition was sponsored by Bloomsburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 273; Catawissa American Legion Post 541; Elks B P O Berwick Lodge #1138; Berwick VFW Aux 821; Flick Bros. Electric; Dent Plumbing & Heating; Benton VFW Post 8317; Bear Fuel Service, Inc.; Bloomsburg Elks Lodge #436; West End Ale Haus and Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.