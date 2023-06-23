BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum announces it has received a $13,000 grant from the PPL Foundation.
These funds will support the Museum's program called, "Including DEAI for future vitality and sustainability." This program will develop a pathway to career readiness for people with disabilities using Museum training resources. Currently, the Museum has a successful pathway to career readiness program in place for typical high school students. It will be expanded to include adolescents and young adults with barriers to employment, such as those with varying disabilities.
This funding, along with the Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, supports the Museum’s Culture Café series. This is a no-cost First Friday series that takes an in-depth look at local immigration stories. The program involves folktales, music, food, and great conversation.
“We are grateful the PPL Foundation invested in the 'Including DEAI for future vitality and sustainability' program. These funds empower the Museum to create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to access career readiness training, and ensure a more inclusive and diverse program that benefits the community at large,” said Dr. Ginny Weibel, director.
— THE DAILY ITEM