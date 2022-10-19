BLOOMSBURG — The Community Giving Foundation in Berwick recently awarded the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum (BCM) $6,000 to support a healthy workplace and for operational costs.
The first grant of $1,000 will be used for programs and incentives to improve staff mental health and wellbeing and the second grant of $5,000 will be used for general operating expenses to help cover the rising cost of utilities and program materials.
Director of the BCM, Dr. Ginny Weibel says, “The funds we received from the Community Giving Foundation are invaluable to the health and well being of our staff. Additionally, the operating support allows the museum to continue to enrich the lives of the 26,000 people we serve annually.”
Over the years, the BCM has utilized this grant funding to increase job satisfaction, reduce stress and increase comradery among the museum staff.
The Community Giving Foundation helps people create funds that change lives. The Foundation offers the opportunity for donors to make a lasting charitable legacy that will impact the needs and enrich the lives of those in the Central Susquehanna region.