BLOOMSBURG — It was a devastating sequence for Mifflinburg as Bloomsburg scored twice in less than a minute in the second quarter of their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II game on Wednesday.
The Panthers added two more in the second half, and cruised behind a solid defensive effort and timely offensive pushes for a 4-0 victory.
“We’ve been fortunate to score early in our first few games,” Bloomsburg coach Chuck Baker said. “It takes a lot of pressure off. The second one came so quickly.”
Kiana Coulter collected a ball from Gutshall to get the Panthers on the board. Less than a minute later, Gutshall took it upon herself to add a second goal.
“We thought their defenders were flat,” Baker said. “If we could get the ball past them with the speed up front they’d be gone. Once you get going it helps. It really takes the pressure off.”
Bloomsburg (4-0) played a much looser second half after the late goals to close out the second quarter. Bower took advantage of the soft spots in the Wildcats' defense as she pushed the ball quickly down the wing.
“It’s makes it easy, because I can take it down the side,” Bower said. “We have a new thing at practice where we drop it back and that seems to help. Both games we’ve had the past two weeks. We talked about it on the sidelines. We were ready.”
Bower pushed through traffic for the opening goal of the second half. She took advantage of a feed from Coulter for the attempt.
Bower’s second tally came off a ball from Lillian Fogelsanger to put the game away.
Mifflinburg (1-1) was able to produce a few chances, but nothing to challenge Bloomsburg. The Panthers’ defense was outstanding in the victory.
The Wildcats have shown improvement in two games, but two mistakes proved costly as Bloomsburg took the lead in the second half.
“It was two errors,” Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer said. “We knew that our basics were going to help us be successful. We let them down two times ,and that’s two goals for them.”
Despite the setback, Stauffer viewed mistakes as fixable, especially this early in the season.
“The amount of growth from even our win Saturday to the way we played today is really encouraging,” Stauffer said. “If we can show growth within a game and game-to-game, we’ll be ending on a high note.”
BLOOMSBURG 4, MIFFLINBURG 0
Second quarter
Bloom-Kiana Coulter (Andi Gutshall), 6:14; Bloom-Gutshall, 6:34.
Third quarter
Bloom-Taylor Bower (Coulter), 5:23.
Fourth quarter
Bloom-Bower (Lillian Fogelsanger), 2:55.
Shots: Bloom, 8-4. Corners: Bloom, 10-3. Saves: Miff 4, Bloom 4.