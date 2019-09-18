Can I get free admission for special needs groups?
Complimentary tickets can be issued to special needs groups by contacting the Admissions Office in writing on your company letterhead at least one week prior to fair. Please provide an approximate number of tickets needed for both special needs fair goers and attendants accompanying those persons. Tickets will then be issued and held at Gate 3 until the time of your visit. Gate 3 staff will distribute the exact number of admissions needed for that date. Groups coming multiple dates will receive tickets at each visit.
What are the special admission days?
Children 12 years old and younger are admitted free every day.
High school students age 13 – 18 are admitted free on Tuesday and the second Friday.
Armed services persons, active and retired, are admitted free on Monday with ID.
Senior citizens (65 years old and older with ID) are admitted free on Monday.
Can I buy parking in advance?
Parking tickets can be purchased in advance, along with admission and grandstand tickets, through the Grandstand ticket office. 570-387-4145 or email: grandstandtickets@bloomsburgfair.com
Where is handicapped parking located?
Handicapped parking is located in the front of the main parking lot between gates 3 and 5. Parking lot staff will direct those with appropriate placards to this spot. Occasionally on very high volume days available spots will be limited. Severely handicapped people can be dropped off at gate 3 where benches are provided for them to wait while the car is parked in the main lot. Tram stations throughout the main lot will pick up and discharge passengers on a regular schedule.
What are grandstand office hours?
Fair week hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at bloomsburgfair.com
Do I need a separate ticket to enter the fair if I have night show tickets?
Yes.
Where do I sit if I am in a wheel chair or motorized scooter?
There are special sections for wheel chairs and jazzies/motorized carts.You must call or come to the Grandstand Ticket Office to purchase these.