Friday

6 p.m. — Scottish Highlander cattle and miniature horse

8-9 p.m. — 4-H horse & pony drill team

 

Saturday

9 a.m. — 4-H vocational horse show

1-3:30 p.m. — Fleece to Shawl competition

3:30-4:15 p.m. — Shawl judging

4:15 p.m. — Shawl auction

 

Sunday

7 p.m. — 4-H poster contest

 

Monday

8 a.m. — Judging 4-H swine

9 a.m. — FFA Skil-A-Thon judging team

1 p.m. — Judging 4-H beef

2-4 p.m. — Judging 4-H rabbit

2:15 p.m. — Judging 4-H dairy beef

3:15 p.m. — Judging 4-H & open breeding beef

7-8 p.m. — 4-H horse & pony drill team

 

Tuesday

8 a.m. — Judging 4-H market lambs

9 a.m. — Judging color breed cattle

Noon — Judging 4-H sheep

2 p.m. — Judging 4-H market goats

4:30 p.m. — Judging 4-H breeding market goats

7:30 p.m. — Agility dogs

 

Wednesday

9 a.m. — Judging Holstein and red & white cattle

9 a.m. — Judging dairy goats

7 p.m. — Livestock banquet (livestock exhibitors only)

 

Thursday

9 a.m. — Judging 4-H dairy cattle (open supreme champ dairy cow selected after this show)

9 a.m. — Judging open sheep

2 p.m. — Judging breeding market goats

5-6 p.m. — Agility dogs

7:30 p.m. — Livestock fun night

8:30 p.m. — Cow chip bingo

 

Friday

10 a.m. — Lightweight horse pulling

1 p.m. — Heavyweight horse pulling

6 p.m. — 4-H & FFA livestock sale

 

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — Mini horse pulling

1 p.m. — 4-H & FFA supreme showman contest

1 p.m. — Light and heavyweight pony pulling

* Demonstrations from the 4-H horse & pony drill team, Scottish Highlander cattle, Clydesdale, miniature horses and hitch Percherons will be available at different points each day throughout the week.

