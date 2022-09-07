BLOOMSBURG — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair kicks off in a little more than two weeks.
The state’s largest agricultural fair will once again offer a mix of everything, including a variety of music ranging from hip hop to rock ’n roll.
Throw in a little bull riding and demolition derby and nearly every type of fried food you can imagine, and you have The Bloomsburg Fair, a fall staple since 1855. This year’s event runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.
“There is always something new each year,” Fair president Randy Karschner said. “Whatever you like, it’s here, somewhere on the grounds. There is something to your liking.”
The fair will have a scaled-down concert schedule this year with grandstand concerts set for the first four days of the Fair, down from the usual six shows.
The schedule includes Justin Moore (Sept. 23), Nelly (Sept. 24), Toby Mac (Sept. 25) and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (Sept. 26).
Moore is currently at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Brian Wawroski, who oversees the grandstand entertainment schedule, said he is excited about the lineup. He said all the shows have sold at least 2,000 tickets with Nelly already selling more than 4,000.
“We’ve had good sales and it will start to pick up even more as the fair gets closers,” he said. “Joan Jett will really pick up because we announced that a little later.”
The second half of the fair will feature the return of an old favorite — the rodeo — and then four nights of engine roars across the fairgrounds.
After the rodeo — “we’re bringing it back, it’s always popular,” Wawroski said — the grandstand will host a demolition derby, auto racing and two nights of truck and tractor pulls.
“There is a lot of variety for everybody,” Wawroski said. “We need to take advantage of being in a hotbed of racing.”
For Karschner and other board members, the work continues all year but really ramps up this week.
He said vendors will begin to arrive this weekend to begin setting up.
“We work for 12 months to get this together and starting Saturday this place will start to come alive,” he said. “This is what we want to do, that’s why we’re all here.”
Karschner was quick to promote the fair’s agriculture exhibits, ranging from FFA students showing off animals to art and other displays.
“We are here to promote agriculture,” he said. “Animals, tractors, FFA kids, 4Hers all put a lot hard work and time into getting ready for the fair.”
For much more information, visit The Bloomsburg Fair’s website at bloomsburgfair.com or follow on Facebook: @BloomsburgFair.