BLOOMSBURG — The PA CareerLink office in Bloomsburg, which serves residents in Montour and Columbia County is moving from its address at 415 Central Road, Suite 2, to the building next door at 421 Central Rd., Suite 1, said Erica Mulberger, Advance Central Pa. executive director, on Tuesday.
“The move to a site with more ample space represents our continued commitment to the communities we serve,” she said. “More physical space is needed for the number of job seekers and businesses who are utilizing the vast array of services offered by the PA CareerLink.”
To accommodate the move, Mulberger added, the PA CareerLink will be closed to the public during the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
The PA CareerLink in Sunbury, 225 Market St., will be available for job seekers with immediate service needs or access to computers.
For assistance, contact the PA CareerLink in Sunbury by calling 570-988-7300.