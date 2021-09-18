The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG — With no time left on the clock, Malik Langley bounced off a Gannon defender and ran into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown catch, giving Bloomsburg a 31-27 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The Huskies (1-2) received the ball at their own 10 with 90 seconds left, trailing 27-25, after forcing a Gannon punt.
On fourth-and-4 from Bloomsburg’s own 27-yard line, freshman quarterback Ben Reis threw a 25-yard pass to Tyshaun Pollard. Reis spiked the ball with four seconds left. On the next play, Reis fired the ball to Langley, who caught the ball around the 2-yard line and bounced into the end zone for the game-winning score.
The late-game heroics were set up by a back-and-forth affair for the Golden Knights and Huskies.
Bloomsburg took an early 7-0 lead on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Reis to Nasir Jones. Each team scored a touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Huskies a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Huskies held a 17-14 lead after three quarters.
The Huskies and Golden Knights traded touchdowns to open the fourth quarter as Melvin Banks ran it in from 15 yards out for Gannon, and Nyfease West took it 48 yards for Bloomsburg. After West’s run, the Huskies led 23-21 with 11:45 to play, but Gannon reclaimed the lead with 8:13 to play on a 28-yard pass from Kory Curtis to Alex Whittaker.
Gannon (1-2) went for two, but fumbled the ball. Chris Monaco recovered the fumble and ran it 98 yards the other way for two Bloomsburg points, cutting Gannon’s lead to 27-25.
The Huskies’ game-winning drive followed.
Mount Carmel graduate John Ayres finished with 19 yards rushing for the Huskies.