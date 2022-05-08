BLOOMSBURG — A Danville Area High School student will be hearing the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” twice in a deeply personal way as he graduates from Bloomsburg University on Sunday. Max Norfolk will hear the tune again on June 3 when he graduates from Danville Area High School.
Norfolk started college before he had finished middle school, setting up the odd pairing of college commencement before collecting a high school diploma.
He enrolled in the Advanced College Experience (ACE) program at BU while in 8th grade in 2017.
“Starting college so early was a little weird at first,” said Norfolk.
“But it wasn’t too hard to balance all my classes. During the day, I’d go to campus and attend classes like a normal college student. The only difference is that at night I still have my high school classes to finish online.”
The most challenging part of the program, according to Norfolk, was scheduling.
“In the list of who gets to pick their classes, those of us in the ACE program are at the very bottom,” said Norfolk, “It was easier to enroll in my upper-level classes than the lower-level ones.”
“I wasn’t apprehensive about this when I first started at BU because I didn’t even know that graduating from both college and high school at the same time was even an option. But, when I needed to eventually take English 101, I couldn’t get into it,” said Norfolk.
“I had to speak to the computer science department chair, who spoke to the English department chair to get special permission to take the class over the summer.”
Norfolk, 18, was involved in high school band playing trumpet pre-COVID-19. He was also in community jazz band.
“I still hang out with friends and stuff, play Dungeons and Dragons,” Norfolk said. “Not so much a structured experience as before COVID.”
Norfolk, the son of Evan Norfolk and Amanda Taylor, is not one of his siblings to have gone through the accelerated learning program and likely will not be the last.
“That’s the plan,” he said. Norfolk’s older brother, Zachary, is pursuing a PhD in mathematics from Penn State. He said his younger brother and sister are having a wonderful experience in the program and has two younger sisters not yet in it.
Despite his relative youth, Norfolk said the college work is fairly similar to others college experiences.
“All the Bloom professors are very helpful. I’ve had no issues,” he said.
Norfolk was hard-pressed to think of a time when he was frustrated with his school work.
“I can’t think of a time,” said Norfolk. He said he has been learning piano since he was little and took one college class his first semester and “slowly bumped it up as I got comfortable.”
He said some classes were more difficult than others.
After graduation, Norfolk said his “focus will be compilers,” which take computer code, and tell the computer how to use it.
After completing school, Norfolk said he would like to work in research and industry.
His inspiration taking on more work than required happened organically.
“My brother just had a really great experience in the program,” Norfolk said.
He said his parents also suggested he think about it.
Norfolk’s happy coincidence in graduating twice is just as organic.
“It just happened,” Norfolk said about graduating high school and college simultaneously.
Norfolk said once he discovered he could have a double graduation, he started taking extra classes in order to achieve this end game.
Norfolk seemed indifferent what others thought of his goals to attain his education.
“I don’t know what most people think,” he admitted. He said most people are surprised and say “Oh, thats kind of cool.”
He said he thinks his college classmates did not really know he was technically a high school student until this recent semester.
“Most people are kind of surprised,” he said.
He said he is sure there are other opinions out there.
Norfolk doesn’t think that he has missed out on having a normal college experience by completing his undergraduate career early.
“I don’t think that anyone has had a ‘normal college experience’ because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Norfolk. “I knew that I wanted to get a higher degree, and getting a jump start on my education made sense.”
Dr. Drue Coles, the professor for COMPSCI 386, Operating Systems, reflected on how Norfolk chose to complete an extra credit project with independent research on advanced elements of computer programming despite high grades in the course.
“The overall result was an elaborate exercise in creativity that went far beyond the requirements of the maximum extra credit possible. Max could be forgiven for coasting through his final weeks as an undergraduate, but instead, he is keeping a heavy foot on the gas.”