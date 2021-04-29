DANVILLE — Rented watercraft will head out onto Lake Chillisquaque on Saturday, now that vendor Dave Decoteau has signed an agreement with the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
MARC Director Bob Stoudt told his board of directors on Monday night that Decoteau’s signature was the last step in approval of the rentals of kayaks, canoes and other boats at the Montour Preserve lake.
Stoudt, Decoteau and their staff members met Wednesday morning at the preserve to sign the agreement and to install the fishing pier, boat dock and the gravel pad where the concessionaire will operate.
“We are on track to reopen Lake Chillisquaque to boating on Saturday, as well as to begin concession operations,” Stoudt said. “His hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and they’ll evolve over the next few weeks as he continues to ramp up operations.”
“This is the most exciting thing to happen on the lake in a long time,” MARC board member Kevin Herritt said at Monday’s meeting. “I think this is going be really popular.”
The Montour County Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception for the non-motorized boat rentals at an April 19 hearing.
Zoning hearing board Solicitor Robert L. Marks also said the board forwarded letters to seven neighbors and none objected to the plan.
The MARC board on Feb. 22 approved Decoteau’s Riverside Adventure Company as the vendor to rent unpowered watercraft such as canoes, kayaks and paddleboats from a kiosk and to rent or sell fishing, boating and picnic supplies from a concession stand adjacent to the preserve’s Lake Chillisquaque. No permanent structure will be erected.
The proposal was one of two MARC received, but Stoudt told the zoners that Decoteau offered the service seven days a week, unlike the other vendor who submitted a proposal.
Boaters will be able to rent online, as the kiosk would only be manned on weekends.
Stoudt said there was a demand for the service. Boaters have had to bring their own watercraft to the lake to go out on the water.
The rentals could be available from May 1 through Oct. 31, from dawn to dark, under MARC’s guidelines. The concession would operate from a temporary mobile structure near the Heron Cove boat launch.
Pumping up donationsStoudt also reported to the MARC board that he submitted an application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on April 14 for $125,000 in grant funding to rehabilitate Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township. The work will include reconstructing the existing earthen beginner-level pump track and jumps area and creating a new asphalt-paved pump track. If approved, MARC will be required to provide $125,000 in matching funds.
He said that as of Sunday, MARC had secured $148,720.95 in donations and pledges from 51 donors, including a $50,000 pledge from the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau. Stoudt said plans to launch a public fundraising campaign in the next two weeks.