Bob "Tiny" S. Troutman, 86, of 316 Trevorton Road, Shamokin, died early Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023.
He was born June 7, 1936, in the homestead on Boyles Run Road, Fishers Ferry, a son of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Snyder) Troutman. On Oct. 13, 2001, in St. Patrick's Church, Trevorton, Tiny married Jane Konyar. Their 40 years of love and laughter was something to behold.
Bob's given name, Bobby Sherwood Troutman, quickly became "Tiny" and the name stuck with him throughout his lifetime. He attended grade school in Lower Augusta Township and graduated from Mahanoy Joint in 1954. In high school Bob played football, both offense and defense and played clarinet during halftime with the band.
Bob served stateside in the U.S. Army and worked at American Home Foods where he was the Union Rep of Local 36 Amalgamated Meat Cutters. Bob owned "Tiny's Place," a popular gathering spot in Trevorton; he also owned T-1 Trucking where he operated tri-axle trucks on construction sites. His greatest joy was working "on the mountain" at his Hard Times Coal Company and most recently the Last Time Coal Company.
He loved telling stories; all he needed was an ear or two. Those who knew him could always count on hearing what seemed to be tall tales. His stories were legendary and as unbelievable as they seemed they were all true.
Bob was a member of Saint Patrick's Church, Trevorton, the Trevorton VFW and a life member of the Herndon Fire Company. Bob loved life and did everything to the fullest. He enjoyed working hard, playing hard, hunting, fishing, camping and Yuengling beer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jane Konyar; daughter, Angela Jo Pruchnik and her husband Matt of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his grandchildren, Justin Russell, Lancaster, Pa., Stephanie (Pruchnik) Byrd and husband Jesse, Wilmington, N.C., Alex Pruchnik and his wife Brooke, Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Russell, Pittsburgh and Julian, Cayden and Greyson Byrd, Wilmington, N.C.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Thomas Troutman and Oscar Troutman; and his sister, Maurguerite Renner.
He touched the lives of many nieces and nephews and his memory will live forever in their hearts.
Visitors may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick's Parish, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, with Father Theodore Neculaes, OFM Conv officiating. Those planning to attend the funeral Mass are asked to meet at the church at 9:45 a.m.
Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers donation would be appreciated to St. Patrick's Church, Trevorton.
Arrangements are by the Foust Funeral Home, Trevorton.