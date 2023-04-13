Bob Wiles, 58, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
He was born Jan. 28, 1965, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, England, to Ronald J. Wiles and Kay Wiles (Mitchell). He had one marriage to longtime friend, Lynda Gray whom birthed one son, Adam Wiles.
Bob was a creator and loved to make crafts for people. He sewed a myriad of things whether it be dolls, clothes, blankets, etc. He is also known for his love of Yule, especially Santa and designed amazing one-of-a-kind paper snowflakes featuring an image he knew the receiver loved. His hands were rarely still. The Little Mermaid and Harry Potter were his favorites and so Bob became well known as our own local Hagrid at many events. He also shared his love of food at many gatherings with his famous pumpkin rolls.
Bob’s personality was infectious as he was a joy to be around with a great sense of humor and “bear” hugs that were like none other.
Bob worked at Danville State Hospital for many years where he retired from in December of 2019. It suited his giving heart. He loved to help people.
Bob is survived by sister, Katrina; son, Adam Wiles; and granddaughters, Addison and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie; and sister, Cricket.
He had a large circle of friends whether it be his coven, his LGBTQ community, his coworkers, or his Arts and Curiosities fellows. All of whom he loved and touched deeply.
There will not be any public ceremony as we are honoring Bob’s wishes.
If you’d like to honor his memory please attend a local drag show or donate to the American Kidney Fund, PRIDEFoundation.org, 4 Paws Sake PA, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.