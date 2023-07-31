Bobbie J. Kerstetter, 87, of King Street, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
She was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Birmingham, Ala., a daughter of the late Clyde and Edna Mae (Carroll) McDaniel. On Sept. 13, 1952, she married Richard F. Young, Sr. who preceded her in death on May 9, 1971. She later married Harry L. Kerstetter Sr. on Feb. 3, 1972, who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2018.
Bobbie attended school in Birmingham. She later worked at Nottingham Village, Northumberland, and retired after many years of service in the seafood department of Giant Foods.
Bobbie was a member of the Crossroads Church of The Nazarene, Milton.
She always enjoyed singing and playing the organ. Bobbie used her talents as a member of the Northumberland / Point Township Senior Action Center choir.
She is survived by; two daughters and one son-in-law, Savilla M. and William C. Rudy, Karen D. Haddon all of Northumberland; one son, Harry Lee Kerstetter, Jr and partner, Ruthann Noel of Sunbury; stepson, Steven A. Kerstetter of Annville; stepdaughter, Cathy A. Foreman of Selinsgrove; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold R. McDaniel of Birmingham, Ala., Leonard W. McDaniel of Ga.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard F. Young, Jr.; grandchildren, Shawn, Eric, Tyler and Becky Young; step-son-in-law, Thomas J. Foreman; brothers, Ollis, Carroll and Clyde McDaniel; and sisters, Evelyn Bass, Nettie Gulledge, Mildred LaRusso, Patricia Logan and Ruby Meechum.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St. Funeral services will be private at the Crossroads Church of The Nazarene, Milton with her grandson, Minister Wayne Hummel officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Contributions in Bobbie’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.