Bobby R. Calhoun, 85, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 16, 2023, at Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where he had been a resident since December 2022.
He was born April 17, 1938, in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Hubert and Pauline (Stokes) Calhoun. Bobby served his country in the U.S. Navy, Atlantic Fleet, from 1955 to 1959.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Jeannette (Heining) Calhoun. In addition are his sons, Bryan Calhoun (Janice) of Hazle Township, Mark Calhoun (Stacy) of Gig Harbor, Wash., Jason Calhoun (Amy) of Milton; daughter, Lynn Wintersteen (Roger) of Danville; grandchildren, Derek Calhoun, Jamie Gonzalez, Jacob Calhoun, Caitlyn Thurman, Matthew Stumpf, Tyler Wintersteen, Bobby Calhoun, and Kearstin Calhoun; and his four great-grandchildren, Daniel, Layla, McKenzie and MaKayla.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Buddy L. Calhoun.
Bobby retired with over 30 years of truck driving, and logged in over 3 million miles as a commercial carrier. Many of those miles were logged while driving for Cooper & Jarrett and High Steel Structures.
His greatest pride and joy was his family and especially enjoyed those times whenever the opportunity arose that everyone could gather together. He enjoyed cooking breakfast, soups or dishes that reflected his southern roots. He enjoyed fishing and the cruises he was able to take over the years. He especially loved sharing his memories of going to the island of Curacao.
He has been a member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1974. Bobby enjoyed helping with the preparations for the annual apple dumpling sales and the Men’s Oyster Supper. He also humbly served on the Zion Lutheran Church Disaster Relief Team and traveled many times helping other communities in need.
Those that wish to make contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Attn: Disaster Relief Fund, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, PA 17772.