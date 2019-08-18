NORTHUMBERLAND — The body of a person who jumped into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and did not resurface has been recovered close to the accident scene.
The recovery was made at about 7:15 p.m. in the river near Pineknotter Park in Point Township. The Northumberland County Coroner's office arrived at about 7:35 p.m.
Several divers on their way to assist from Lycoming County were cancelled before they arrived.
The apparent swimming accident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. when the victim, who was with friends, jumped off of a boat dock at Pineknotter Park and did not resurface. The first calls to emergency personnel came in at about 4:30 p.m.
Units converged on the scene, launching boats and using sonar equipment in search of the missing person.
Officers with the Pennsylvania Fish Commission also joined the operation.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.