Bonnie Elaine Schell, 75, formerly of Forest Hill, entered into rest Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes Barre.
She was born Sept. 20, 1946, in West Buffalo Township, a daughter of the late Hugh and Lena (Aikey) Aikey. On Feb. 18, 1962, she married James D. Schell, who preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 1996, breaking a 33-year marital bond.
Bonnie attended Mifflinburg Area School District. She worked in sewing factories and was an accomplished seamstress. She also worked in the laundry department at Golden Living Center in Tunkhannock. She, her husband James, and family members were founding members of Hillside Bible Church, Forest Hill.
She is survived by one son, David and wife Christine Schell of Elloree, S.C.; a daughter, Jamie Schell Kolodzieski of Meshoppen; two grandsons, David Schell Jr. and Joshua and wife Randa Hallock; one great-grandson, J.W. Hallock; a brother, Howard Aikey; and two sisters, Anna Mook and Nancy Crossgrove.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Galen, Mervin, Clarence, and Hugh Aikey Jr.; and five sisters, Sarah Oberdorf, Amelia Hanselman, Edna Oberdorf, Rachel Lohr, and Vera Kreisher.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral service will be officiated by Bonnie’s niece, Rev. Marie Hanselman.
Interment will be in Long Lane Cemetery, Laurelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choosing.
To share in Bonnie’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals-Cremations-Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.