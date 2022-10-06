Bonnie L. Boyer, 75, of Selinsgrove, Penn Township, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Oct. 13, 1946, at home in Doutyville, a daughter of the late Marlin and Eleanor (Klingerman) Artman. She was a 1964 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.
Bonnie was a laborer at the shoe factory, a waitress at Masser’s, housekeeper at the Comfort Inn and, most recently, a cashier at Weis Markets until 2020.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Shamokin. Bonnie loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking trips to the casinos and enjoyed going to watch the tractor pull competitions.
Bonnie is survived by her significant other, Timothy Fetzer; son, Dennis and Kimberly Boyer of Paxinos; daughter, Carol Artz and Greg Duttry of Selinsgrove; brothers, James Artman of Bethlehem and Harold Artman of Harleysville; grandchildren, Kurt and Bri Artz, Samantha Artz, Dakota Artz, Jayce Artz and Kinsley Duttry; great-grandchildren, Makenna, Jaclyn, Azaela, Kai, Ava and Ruby.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her two brothers, Donald Artman and Jack Artman.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Butler officiating.