Bonnie L Lawton, 74, of Lewisburg passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital
A native of Muncy she was born Aug. 27, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby (Brown) Mullheim.
Bonnie enjoyed playing computer games, and watching old TV shows like Gunsmoke. She was a member of the New Creation Assembly of God in Sunbury
Surviving are two sons, Randy Long of Millville and Joe Long of Berwick, a sister Ginger Mullheim and a brother George Mullheim both of Williamsport.
Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022, at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home Lewisburg from 10-11 a.m. when the funeral will begin with her minister Jason Bright officiating
Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park
The family will provide flowers and requests donations in Bonnie's memory be made to the donor's favorite charity.