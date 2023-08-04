Bonnie Lee Miller, 81, formerly of 1118 St. Anthony St., Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.
She was born April 20, 1942, in Milton, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Hertzog) Rowe.
Bonnie graduated from Lewisburg High School.
She played the piano and often played for the Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed antiquing, bingo, cats and dogs, reading, and working at her computer.
Surviving are the following cousins: Tom Hertzog, John Hertzog, Jack Hertzog, Robert Groover, Mike Groover, David Groover and Judy Groover.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.