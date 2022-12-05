Bonnie Ruth Jenkins Lewis, 80, of Lewisburg, died Nov. 28, 2022.
Born Dec. 24, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Virginia (Hughes) Jenkins of Shavertown.
Bonnie was a 1959 graduate of Westmoreland High School in Trucksville. She graduated in 1963 as the class valedictorian from Wilkes College, and earned a master’s degree in library science from Indiana University in 1968.
She began her career as a French teacher at Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre, and then as an English teacher at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston. After her children started school, she was hired as the librarian of the Himmelreich Memorial Library in Lewisburg in 1977. She then worked for the Lewisburg Area School District from 1980 until her retirement in 2007.
Bonnie served on the board of the Historical Society of Union County, and as a volunteer at the Campus Theatre. She enjoyed hiking, gardening, and bargain hunting. She traveled extensively through Western Europe, spent a month traveling through China and Tibet, and once toured the West Coast on the back of a motorcycle.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Reddington; and sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, Megan Lewis of Durham, North Carolina, and David Lewis and wife Amy of Viera, Florida.
She is also survived by siblings, Thomas Jenkins of Binghamton, New York, Laura Jenkins of East Stroudsburg, Pa., David Jenkins and wife Kate of Royersford, Pa., Gwyneth Adams and husband Paul of Dallas, Pa., Mark Jenkins of Tequesta, Fla., and Christine Adams and husband Jim of Wilkes-Barre, as well as nine nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Public Library of Union County.
Interment will be held privately in the Jonestown United Methodist Church Cemetery, Columbia County.
The family is being assisted by the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home of Lewisburg.
Condolences can be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.