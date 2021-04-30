The Friends of Rudy Gelnett Library will hold a Bag of Books Sale on Saturday to benefit the four county libraries.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Gelnett Library entrance in Selinsgrove.
Each bag of books — quarantined since March 2020 due to the pandemic and sorted by mystery, romance, general fiction and large print — will be sold for $5.
“We have so many donated books stockpiled since March 2020, we decided to try to move some of them as quickly as possible. The library has not been accepting book donations yet and we are hoping that this will expedite that,” said fundraiser chairwoman Joyce Hendricks.
The sale is being held to coincide with the first day of the Selinsgrove Farmer’s Market in the Commons this season.
The four Snyder County libraries are located in Beavertown, McClure, Middlburg and Selinsgrove.