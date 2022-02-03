NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Council is seeking a new borough manager after Jan Bowman announced her retirement following a 22-year career.
Council members at Tuesday night's public meeting voted to advertise for the position in local media, Indeed.com and Facebook. Applications are due Feb. 21.
Bowman has been the borough manager since April 2000. Her last day is April 17.
Borough Council President was the lone vote against advertising for the position because he said two candidates were already interviewed. He was expected to vote on filling the vacancy at the meeting on Tuesday.
The borough council is also seeking to fill an administrative assistant position.
