Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz, a Republican, of Lock Haven, has won a third term in office representing the 76th District in the Pennsylvania State House.
The final unofficial Union County vote has Borowicz leading Democrat Denise Maris, of Renovo, 6,263 votes to 3,085.
The 76th District, after redistricting in 2022, now includes all of Clinton County and Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone, West Buffalo townships and Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin in Union County.
Borowicz also had twice as many votes in Clinton County, 9,475 to 4,496, according to unofficial election night totals.
Borowicz was unavailable for comments.