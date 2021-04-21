The bottom four hitters in Danville's order combined to go 8-for-10, and scored eight of the team’s nine runs in a 9-2 home Heartland Athletic Conference crossover victory over Lewisburg on Monday.
The Ironmen (4-4) also dropped a pair of games over the last week.
Against the Green Dragons, Connor Kozick and Jack Smiley — who hit eighth and ninth — led Danville's offense as each recorded three singles, and they combined to score five runs.
“I thought Connor Kozick and Jack Smiley did an outstanding job of making the adjustments needed, getting a little deeper in their stances, letting the ball travel, and taking what the pitchers gave them,” Danville coach Devin Knorr said. “When we get the guys at the bottom of our order on base, and then we get the guys at the top to drive them in, we become a little more dangerous on offense.”
Zach Gordon collected a game-high four RBIs from the top of the order, while the next two hitters — Mason Raup and K.J. Riley — each knocked in two runs.
“It’s awesome, they’ve been doing great,” Gordon said. “When I can get a hit and get runs in it’s a lot better than leaving runners on base. They were huge for us today.”
The Ironmen didn’t have to rely on a heavy dose of extra-base hits to get runs either as nine of their 11 hits were singles against Lewisburg. Danville strung as many as five singles together at one point to kickstart a three-run fourth inning, their second of three frames where they scratched across four runs.
“We’re not engineered to be a big-ball team this year,” Knorr said. “We work on swing mechanics with our guys to hit those line-drive base hits, and we keep shuffling guys around the bases. When we needed to bunt, we got the bunts down today, and when we needed to steal bases, we did that as well. We played pretty well in all facets of the game today and we got a big win to show for it.”
Lewisburg had a chance to get back in the game in the sixth inning when Riley, playing shortstop, made a leaping catch on a line drive off the bat of Lewisburg’s Jimmy Alexander, stranding a pair of Green Dragon runners on base, and preserving an Ironmen lead that was 6-2 at the time.
"We emphasize throwing strikes and letting your defense make plays, so when I can trust my defense, it’s OK to just pound the strike zone,” said Gordon, who gave up just two runs in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. “I can trust them to make the plays and I don’t have to do too much on the mound. It’s a big relief.”
On Tuesday, the Ironmen dropped a 2-1 nonleague game on the road to South Williamsport.
Landon Lorson singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Mounties.
Lorson entered in the seventh inning to pitch in relief, and earned the win on the mound. He combined with Makai Day on a five-hitter.
The Ironmen (4-4) scored their lone run in the top of the first. Raup hit a one-out triple, and scored on an RBI groundout by Ian Persing.
Daniel Knight pitched a complete game for Danville, allowing five hits as well.
Knight led the offense in an 8-5 HAC-I loss to Central Mountain, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but Danville fell behind early and couldn’t recover.
The visiting Wildcats led 7-0 in the middle of the second inning.
The Ironmen scored pairs of runs in the second and fifth innings. Gabe Benjamin and Persing also doubled in the loss.
TUESDAY
South Williamsport 2, Danville 1
Danville;100;000;0 — 1-5-3
S. Williamsport;010;000;1 — 2-5-1
Daniel Knight and Mason Raup. Makai Day, Landon Lorson (7) and Tyler Hampton.
WP: Lorson; LP: Knight.
Danville: Raup 2-for-3, triple, run; Reece McCarthy 1-for-3, double.
MONDAY
Danville 9, Lewisburg 2
Lewisburg;000;000;0 — 2-7-1
Danville;003;303;x — 9-11-3
Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell (4) and Shea Girton. Zach Gordon, Joey Delbo (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Gordon; LP: Zelechoski.
Lewisburg: Kadyn Magyar 2-for-2, run; Kaiden Wagner 2-for-3.
Danville: Connor Kozick 3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Jack Smiley 3-for-3, 2 runs; Gordon 2-for-3, double, 4 RBIs; Mason Raup 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
FRIDAY
Central Mountain 8, Danville 5
Central Mountain;250;001;0 — 8-12-0
Danville;021;020;0 — 5-7-1
Kaden Falls, Ashton Probst (5) and Cy Probst. Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (2), KJ Riley (6) and Mason Raup.
WP: Falls. LP: Berkey.
Central Mountain: Falls 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Peyton Johnson 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Major 2-for-5; C. Probst 3-for-4, double, RBI; Chase Brush double, RBI; Tanner Swinehart 1-for-2, double.
Danville: Ian Persing 1-for-3, double; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; Knight 3-for-3, double, RBI.