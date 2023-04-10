GIRLS: First TEAM
Brooklyn Scholl, Selinsgrove ... Turned in HAC’s best series (761) and second-best game (279) ... Finished fourth in HAC scoring, averaging 197.33 pins over 21 games this season ... Rolled a 258 during the Eastern Regional team competition as Seals finished 10th in qualifying.
Makayla Grenell, Shikellamy ... Eastern Pa. Regional All-Star averaged 199.8 pins per game during league play, third in HAC ... Rolled a season-best series of 738 (third-best in HAC) and 256 game (fifth-best) ... Rolled a 279 at Eastern Regional team event, the highest of any player ... helped Shik win state title.
Shanna Kimball, Shikellamy ... Qualified for singles bracket finals at Eastern regional, rolling three games of at least 200 in qualifying ... Had the fourth-best HAC series this year (738) and third-highest game (266) ... Her 205.43 scoring average in HAC play was second-best in the league ... helped Braves to state title.
Arianna Woodcock, Shikellamy ... Won Eastern Regional title in singles competition, winning title after finishing 12th in qualifying ... Her 196.43 HAC average was sixth-best in the league ... Helped Braves win HAC, Eastern and state titles ... Had a high series of 643 and 235 game during league play.
Kennedy Rudy, Shikellamy ... One of five Braves to finish in top 10 in HAC scoring average ... Her scoring average of 190.38 in 21 games was seventh in HAC play ... Named to Eastern Regional team all-star squad after rolling a 623 series ... Part of state championship team.
SECOND TEAM
Abbey Crumb, Danville
Paige Aucker, Midd-West
Kamden Hockenbrock, MIfflinburg
Skye Anthony, Milton
Hannah Arnold
Honorable Mention
Lewisburg: Izzy Wood.
Midd-West, Ava Hoover, Alyssa Aucker, Skylar Meyer.
Mifflinburg: Chelsea Miller, Gracie Hackenberg, Morgan Traver.
Milton: Reagen Clinefelter.
Selinsgrove: Katrina Scholl, Katelyn Eisley, Kylee Haines.
BOYS: First TEAM
Kyle Beward, Midd-West ... Top-scoring average leader in the Heartland Athletic Conference with a 215.38 average over 21 games ... Had the season’s second-highest series (712) and eighth-best game (266) ... Top game of 212 at Eastern Regional in singles and 213 in team competition.
Talan Walton, Danville ... Led Danville to Heartland Athletic Conference title, finishing one game ahead of Selinsgrove ... Second in league in scoring average at 210.48 ... Finished 60th at Pa. Eastern Regional, with four games with at least 200 pins.
Ethan Miller, Mifflinburg ... Turned in season’s third-best series (682) and was third in the league in average (207.9) over 21 games ... Helping Mifflinburg to third-place finish in HAC.
Owen Hoot, Selinsgrove ... Rolled the top series in HAC play with a 712 three-game score ... Averaged 201.05 score during league pay, eighth-best in the league ... Helped Seals to 2-69 mark, one spot out of first ... Rollied a 600 at Eastern Regional team event with two games of at least 200 pins.
Derek Hackenberg, Mifflinburg ... Top score of 279 was the second-best game of the season in HAC play ... Finished sixth in league play with a scoring average of 203.57 ... High game of 225 at the Eastern Regional team competition.
SECOND TEAM
Ben Rowan, Selinsgrove
Eli Russell, Milton
Nathaniel Gabel, Lewisburg
Jaznik Hoover, Milton.
Nick Kohler, Danville
Honorable mention
Lewisburg: Kerrick Walter, Colton Klinefelter, Owen Rice.
Midd-West: Kaden Stauffer, Westin Kuhns,
Mifflinburg: Lane Hook, Dylan Morris, Robert Rankin
Milton: Skylar Dauberman.
Selinsgrove: Jeremiah Girton, Noah Heckman, Xander Goodreau
Shikellamy: Jacob Hollenbach.