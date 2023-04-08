Jackson Blansfield, Danville ... Sophomore is first-team selection in 400 free relay ... Also finished sixth at districts in the 100 backstroke.
Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy ... First-team selection in 100 butterfly ... Junior was District 4 champion in 100 butterfly ... Qualified for states in butterfly and 200 IM ... Finished 22nd at states in IM and 31st in 100 fly.
Miles Fassero, Lewisburg ... Sophomore is first team selection in 200 medley relay and 100 breaststroke ... Swam leg on District 4 championship medley relay and finished second at districts in breaststroke.
Aidan Gross, Lewisburg ... Sophomore is first-team selection in 200 medley relay ... Helped Lewisburg win district title in medley relay and qualify for states.
Gavin Holcombe, Danville ... Two-time District 4 diving champion ... Led a Danville sweep at districts, winning by nearly 10 points ... Finished 9th at states ... Also first-team 200 and 400 free relays.
Liam Liotta, Danville ... Junior is a first-team selection in 200 and 400 free relays.
Mitchell Malusis, Lewisburg ... Senior is first-team selection in 200 medley relay ... Finished in the top five at districts in the 100 free and was district runner-up in 100 fly to qualify for states.
Malachi Moyer, Mifflinburg ... Freshman is first-team selection in 50 free ... District 4 runner-up in 50 free, finishing a quarter-second out of first ... Was fourth at district meet in 500 free.
Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg ... Junior is first-team selection in 100 and 200 freestyles along with the Green Dragon’s medley relay team ... Won District 4 titles in three events, including 100 and 200 frees ... 13th at states in 200 free and 12th in the 100 free.
Trevor Reichner, Shikellamy ... Junior is first-team selection 500 free ... Won the district title in 500 free by nearly six seconds to qualify for state meet ... Third at districts in the 200 free.
Jimmy Zhang ... Freshman is a first-team selection in 200 and 400 free relays ... Finished third in the 200 IM and 100 free at districts.