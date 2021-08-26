SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Michigan manager Rick Thorning seemed unusually confident at the postgame news conference after his team lost to Hawaii when they played Wednesday.
There was a reason for the confidence, and it was on full display Thursday as Michigan connected with 14 hits to down Texas 15-6, and reach the final of the Hank Aaron Bracket. Texas will get another shot at Hawaii on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series championship game.
One day after getting one-hit by Hawaii’s Ryan Keanu, Michigan’s offense rebounded in a big way.
“It’s a credit to our boys,” Thorning said. “Yesterday (against Hawaii), we struck out three times against a phenomenal pitcher. We barreled the ball up consistently. It just seemed like one of those games where nothing went our way. We had our home run robbed. We were just confident in the way we were swinging the bat.”
Cameron Thorning hit a double and a home run for Michigan, and Jackson Surma hit three doubles and drove in three runs.
Michigan, the Great Lakes champion, broke open the game with an eight-run third inning to grab an 11-0 lead.
“We won the first game against Texas, and we had confidence going into this game,” Cameron Thorning said.
Texas scored six runs of its own in the top of the fourth to make sure the game wasn’t stopped early due to the 10-run-rule, but the large deficit midway through the game was too much to overcome.
In the Tom Seaver bracket, Ohio defeated California 4-2. That means the Great Lakes runner-up will get its first shot at unbeaten South Dakota on Saturday. California beat Ohio 9-0 the first time the two teams played last Sunday.
California led 2-0 after three innings, but a series of walks in the fifth inning opened the door for an Ohio comeback. After Ohio scored a lone run in the fourth, a pair of batters drew walks to set the stage for a big hit.
Chance Retherford drove a ball down the right-field line for a two-run, go-ahead triple. Retherford then scored an insurance run.
“Chance is a loose cannon,” Ohio manager Ken Coomer said. “Chance is Chance. You just have to let Chance be Chance sometimes. I learned that the hard way sometimes. You just have to work with each other. That’s Chance.”
Noah Davidson and Gavin Saylor kept California — which outhit Ohio 7-5 — off the scoreboard from there, moving Ohio to within one win of the championship game.
“It was hard to look them in the eye after the game because there was so much emotion,” California manager Javier Chavez said. “The bottom of the sixth, we had a little bit of a run. The ball just didn’t go far enough. The kids were themselves. They picked each other up, and I was happy to see that.”