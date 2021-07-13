Bradley A. Pheasant, 61, of York, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at York Hospital from an allergic reaction to bee stings.
He was born April 22, 1960, in Lewistown, a son of Barbara (Riegel) LeFevre of York and the late Jack R. Pheasant.
Brad was a 1978 graduate of West Snyder High School and S.U.N. Area Vo-Tech.
He was a mechanic and most recently employed by Voith Turbo in the DIWA department, where he rebuilt bus transmissions. He had previously owned his own auto service business. Prior to that he was service manager at Myers & List.
In his spare time he loved riding motorcycles and could always be found tinkering and fixing things.
Surviving in addition to his mother are the love of his life, Cheryl Henry; two sons, Chad Pheasant and Craig Pheasant; two grandchildren, Evan and Lily-Ann; Cheryl’s grandchildren, C.J. and Elias; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Leslie Pheasant and Rodney and Melanie Pheasant; one sister, Angela Shearer; and nieces, Dana, Kate and Ivy; and nephews, Ridge, Cameron and Owen. Also, stepsisters, Heather and Nicole.
Friends and family will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, with the Rev. Lisa Schuster officiating.
Burial will follow in McClure Union Cemetery.
Bradley donated his organs through the Gift of Life Donor Program.