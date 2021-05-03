Bradley K. Gotshall, 71, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home.
He was born July 14, 1949, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Ralph “Buzz” Gotshall and Edythe I. (Klingman) Johnson.
Brad was a 1967 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He was employed at Yorktowne, Mifflinburg, for many years.
Brad was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of the Mifflinburg Moose Lodge 1396, Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, and Union County Sportsmen’s Club. He assisted in coaching Mifflinburg High School girls’ softball.
Brad is survived by numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in the Hartleton Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Harry Harter. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mifflinburg Softball Booster Club, 76 Ridge View Lane, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
