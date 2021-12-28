Bradley S. “Brad” Hollenbach, 61, of Winfield, entered into rest Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anne (Roth) Hollenbach. Brad was born Sept. 29, 1960, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Gladys E. (Klinger) Hollenbach.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Amy and husband Benjamin Weir, Rachel and husband Eddie Collins, and Madison and husband Benjamin Gaugler. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Hayden and Leighton Weir, and Everett Collins. Surviving siblings are brothers, Charles E. Hollenbach Jr. and wife Donna, Brian Hollenbach and wife Mary Ann; sisters, Judy Ramer and Barbara Brown; a brother-in-law, Chris Peters; and many nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Peters; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Brown and Rich Ramer.
He was a 1978 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School.
He started his sales career with Lance snack foods and finished in building materials.
He was a member of Kratzerville Zion Lutheran Church, and the Kratzerville Fire Company. He was also involved in the Civil War roundtable. Brad enjoyed attending auctions with his brother and sister.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, followed by a time of sharing and remembrance at 1 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Brad to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801, or to a local charity of the donor’s choosing.