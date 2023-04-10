Bradley “Brad” W. Straub, 63, of Sunbury and formerly of Rifle, Colorado, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at RiverWoods Memory Care, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 2, 1959, in Sunbury, the son of the late William C. Straub.
Brad is survived by his mother, Romayne Straub; daughter, Danielle Straub of North Dakota; four stepdaughters, Scherri of Ohio, Charlaina, Jauneen, and Michelle of Colorado, and 10 grandchildren, as well as his two sisters, Lana Straub and Denise Rittler.
Bradley graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1977 and worked in construction in the state of Colorado most of his life, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and where he became an avid Broncos fan. Brad was also an animal lover.
A Celebration of Life service for Brad will be announced at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.