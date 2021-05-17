Brady C. Hall, 38, of Milton, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lewisburg on Sept. 3, 1982, he was the son of Pamela (Rice) Packer of Milton and the late Charles W. Hall.
Brady attended Milton schools and had worked in the construction field.
He enjoyed baseball and fishing, and especially loved being with his daughter and his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, McKenna Bea Hall of Greenville; and a sister, Katrina G. Engleman of Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Brady’s name may be made to the Shaw Funeral Home to help with his funeral cost.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.