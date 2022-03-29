Our brain moves muscles, expands lungs, generates thoughts, creates memories and emotions and processes sensory input from eyes, ears, nose and mouth. However, these are just a few of the things the brain works to do. Its miraculous ability to adapt to changes in its environment and to store accumulated knowledge is what makes us uniquely human.
The recent death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, from an accidental blow to the head, has reminded us that a fourth-inch bone “case” that surrounds this complex organ is all that separates it from harmful bumps, falls, shakes and impacts.
Most of us know someone who has suffered a head injury — you might have experienced one yourself. According to the CDC, an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustain a traumatic brain injury each year. A quarter of those are hospitalized with a survivable injury, but in 2020 there were 64,362 deaths from brain injury.
Dr. Edward Monaco, staff neurosurgeon, Geisinger Danville Medical Center, and assistant professor of neurological surgery, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, explained that traumatic brain injuries are classified in a number of ways.
“Regardless of the mechanism of the injury, traumatic brain injuries are clinically classified by their severity, ranging from mild to severe,” he said. A concussion can be a mild injury, but more severe injuries, from a car crash or a fall from a high place, can result in devastating neurological consequences which can leave patients permanently and severely disabled — both physically and cognitively.
Falling and hitting your head hard, or being hit while playing football or baseball happens fairly regularly. “Normally small injuries will happen and most people won’t think twice about it,” said Fadi Sweiss, MD, meurosurgery, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania. The injured person may experience headaches, problems thinking, dizziness, difficulty sleeping, moodiness, and lack of appetite. These can last more than seven days or so, but, in some cases, can linger for a few weeks. When an injury is sustained, Sweiss recommends checking on the patient every few hours for at least 24 hours — to make sure they are not experiencing any worrisome symptoms. He also noted an injury is more concerning when the patient has lost consciousness.
When the head receives a severe blow, it is categorized as a primary injury, several things can take place. The brain can bounce around inside the skull and suffer contusions or bruises. This impact can cause the brain tissue to tear and disconnect. These events can result in bruising, but also bleeding or blood clots between the brain and the skull which compresses the brain and causes dysfunction.
Symptoms suggesting medical attention is needed can include worsening or unusual headache, persistent nausea/vomiting, persistent blurry vision, abnormal behavior, a seizure or spell, slurred speech, weakness or unusual sensations in the face/arms/legs. Any penetrating injury or depressed skull fracture also should prompt further evaluation. Monaco advises, “In general, if a symptom is consistent and persistent — or progressive — then seek additional help.”
The elderly and those on blood thinners, or someone with a blood clotting disorder, can suffer more serious consequences from a seemingly milder injury because of the body’s inability to stop the bleeding in the brain.
In cases of serious or severe injuries, symptoms tend to be immediate. There can be a ‘lucid interval’ where there are minutes or hours after a brain injury where a person may seem totally fine and then can suddenly decline quite rapidly. If this happens, it is recommended that the injured person receive immediate medical attention as these symptoms may suggest a more serious brain injury. In other situations, depending on the type of injury, symptoms can be delayed for days or could slowly progress over days to weeks.
Secondary injuries may develop over time following the primary injury. These might include brain edema or swelling, increased pressure in the head or the spasm of blood vessels that limit the blood supply to the brain tissue. Monaco points out, “One of our jobs as neurosurgeons is to try and limit or avoid these secondary injuries.” When there is too much pressure inside the skull, surgery may be needed to remove a blood clot or to allow the brain to swell. Decreasing the metabolic needs of the brain helps it cope with the new stress. The goal is to prevent disruptions to the brain’s supply of oxygen and nutrients.
Sweiss said, “There is never an issue with someone calling their PCP or coming to the ED if someone has had a hard blow to the head. If someone isn’t acting right or something seems off, those are the people who should come to the emergency room to be evaluated.”
“Most head injuries don’t need anything other than time for healing,” says B. James Connolly, Medical Director, Department of Emergency Medicine, Evangelical Community Hospital.
Connolly advises that the most important step to take after someone shows symptoms of a concussion is to avoid additional injury. “A second head injury while still suffering the first injury, increases the risk of long-term symptoms. Gradually returning to physical and cognitive activity while being monitored for continued concussion symptoms is best.” Treatment also includes getting plenty of rest. If doing something makes you feel worse, it’s your body telling you that you’re not ready to do that yet.
When an injured person arrives in the Emergency Department, providers take a medical history, perform physical exams and use scoring systems to decide if advanced imaging, such as a CT scan, is needed. “Many people, especially kids, need nothing other than reassurance and information about signs and symptoms of concussion” Connolly advises.
“There is no emergency department treatment for concussion. Signs and symptoms of a concussion may not appear until hours or days after the injury. Physical and mental rest are the best measures to aid the brain in healing,” he added.
Concussion, from mild to severe, occurs every day in America. While most injuries do not require specialized care, knowing the signs that suggest medical attention is needed may prevent further damage or save someone’s life.