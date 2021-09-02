Brandon L. “Herm” Hollenbach, 35, of Watsontown, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Feb. 9, 1986, in Lewisburg, a son of John J. Sr. and Ethel E. (Dershem) Hollenbach, of Watsontown, who survive.
Herm had many hobbies including watching TV, gardening, going to sales, canning and cooking but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and family. Herm lived life to the fullest each and every day.
In addition to his parents, Herm is survived by his companion, Erin M. Ulmer of Montoursville; two daughters, Emma E. Hollenbach and Ella J. Ulmer, both of Montoursville; two brothers and one sister-in-law, John J. “Johnny” Hollenbach Jr. of Watsontown and Jeremiah J. “Jacob” and Danielle Hollenbach of New Columbia; one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth A. “Beth” and Hurst Eppenbach of New Columbia; four nephews, five nieces, and one great-niece.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 with the Rev. Dan Conklin of Zion’s Church of Kratzerville officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
