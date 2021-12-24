Brandon L. Shawver, 49, of Cara Street, Beavertown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 23, 1972, in Lewisburg, a son of Gary L. and Rebecca (Goss) Shawver of Beavertown.
Brandon attended various schools for special needs children and graduated from West Snyder High School.
He worked for 27 years at SUNCOM Industries in Northumberland.
Brandon was a member of First United Methodist Church in McClure.
In his spare time he enjoyed attending car shows with his father, listening to music and he loved Halloween.
Surviving in addition to his parents are one sister and brother-in-law, Cristin M. and Michael Plank; one nephew, Colin Plank; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.