Brandon Paul Marks, (Stubbs), 37, of Sunbury, passed away at the beginning of May 2021.
Brandon was born in Lewisburg on Nov. 18, 1983.
He is survived by his parents, Steven and Jacqueline (Sites) Marks; his significant other, Collein Coxe; brother, Travis Marks and wife Natasha; brother, Codie Marks and Brandy Mull; niece, Marlee Kline; nephews, Cove and Jett Marks; grandfather, Gary Sites; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Marilyn Sites and Janet Morrison; and grandfathers, Donald Marks and Jim Morrison.
Brandon graduated from Shikellamy High School in 2002, where he was active in drama and JROTC. Brandon was also in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He was employed at MI Windows, Gratz.
Brandon was an avid gamer and action figure collector. He had a large movie and comic book collection. If he wasn’t gaming, he could likely be found around a campfire enjoying a well done “mountain pie.” He loved telling stories to his family and friends. Brandon had a laugh like no other, and if you’ve heard it, you know it.
He enjoyed the outdoors, and as a child spent most Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends camping with his extended family at Camp Lycogis. He also enjoyed spending summers camping at the beach in Sea Isle City, N.J..
He loved all kinds of music, and always enjoyed seeing his favorite bands with Collein. He enjoyed being an uncle to Marlee, Cove and Jett. Brandon made a lasting impact on all who knew him, and he will forever be missed.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family members for their help, love, support, cards and food. A celebration of Brandon’s life will be held later this month.
Arrangements are by Zweier Funeral Home, Sunbury.