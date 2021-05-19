Brandon P. Marks, 37, Sunbury May 19, 2021 7 hrs ago A visitation to celebrate Brandon Marks will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the pavilion at 182 Houser Road, Sunbury (Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association). Dress casual and follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Tags Casual Visitation Dress Brandon P. Marks Watershed Association Guideline Pavilion Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries EBRIGHT, Pauline Oct 23, 1931 - May 16, 2021 PAYSON, Frances May 22, 1938 - May 19, 2021 RISHEL, Paulette Mar 5, 1945 - May 16, 2021 TANNER, David Aug 20, 1955 - May 10, 2021 KUNKEL, Carolyn May 17, 2021 MENSCH, Nancy Feb 20, 1939 - May 17, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints